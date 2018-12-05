‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Creators Reveal Which Villain They Want in a Sequel

The first animated film featuring the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man greatly expands the Marvel Comics multiverse on the big screen, as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will introduce audiences to cult-favorite characters like Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, and Spider-Ham.

But the movie also brings in many popular Marvel villains, with Kingpin at the forefront. And though many other baddies get their time to shine, a few classic Spider-Man enemies are left out of the film. As buzz round the film continues to mount while Sony revealed their plans to follow up with sequels and spinoff movies, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller shed light on the Spidey Villain they want to feature in the next film.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian, Miller wasted no time in revealing who they wanted to see: Rhino.

“I mean, he’s never been depicted in a movie,” Miller said, “so I feel like everybody knows the ones that were in the movies. They know Doc Oc, and they know Green Goblin, and they also know Mysterio.”

We’ll forgive Miller for forgetting Paul Giamatti’s portrayal of Rhino in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, because we wouldn’t wish that evil on anybody.

“He also feels like the Bebop and Rocksteady,” said Lord, “For the Spider-Man world.”

The new movie features Kingpin, the Green Goblin, and Prowler in prominent roles, but the producers already have ideas for even more characters.

“I think there’s a bunch, and I don’t want to say too much because there’s a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now, and it’s really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven’t seen before or have something interesting thematic to say,” said Miller.

“I have to think about that,” Lord added. “That’s a good question that we haven’t been asked before, which is why we’re sitting here going, ‘We don’t have a good [answer]. We are like, ‘Oh, wow. We’re about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.’”

The two did express interest in seeing some of Spider-Ham’s greatest villains and allies, but they did not reveal whether or not there were concrete plans to include them in the future.

Hopefully we will learn more when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters on December 14th.