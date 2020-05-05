Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and More Join Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Quarantine Watch Party

It is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie night with Quarantine Watch Party this Wednesday! With the Quarantine Watch Party growing in numbers, guests, and voice, the demand for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was heard since the event launched. Now, ComicBook.com is proud to announce that Oscar-award winning producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord will be playing host to a unified viewing experience of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The event will rally special guests from the movie to social media where photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes facts are eligible to be revealed!

The best experience will come from following filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller on Twitter, along with host Brandon Davis for updates relevant to the respective point in the in film in real time! You'll also want to stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more announcements, as there may be some surprise entries to the Quarantine Watch Party who you won't want to miss!

How to Join the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Quarantine Watch Party

What: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Quarantine Watch Party

When: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Time: 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PT

9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PT Follow Online: #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderVerse on Twitter and Instagram

How does Quarantine Watch Party work?

It's easy! At 9pm ET (6pm PT), everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party events presses play on their respective editions of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or a streaming service. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderVerse with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Want to cosplay for Wednesday night's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The past month has been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame (both of which came with epic MCU reveals), Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson). Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy came with now only some fun reveals about the 2014 movie, along with its sequel, while offering up teases of Guardians Vol. 3 but also created a worldwide Twitter trend.

