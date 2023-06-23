Gwen Stacy Creates a Spider-Man Funko Pop Love Triangle

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 1966 Marvel Comics issue of Amazing Spider-Man #42 by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. officially introduced Mary Jane Watson into Peter Parker's life after her existence was teased in previous issues. Her first words to Peter were "Face it, tiger...you just hit the jackpot!", which is a hell of an entrance that foreshadows the events of the next 57 years (and counting). That iconic comic book moment was made possible because Peter turned down and invitation to a party by his girlfriend Gwen Stacy.

That said, earlier this month Funko and Entertainment Earth released an exclusive Pop figure inspired by Mary Jane's debut, complete with a speech bubble. Now they're following it up with a comics-inspired figure of Gwen Stacy, thereby creating a spicy Marvel Funko Pop love triangle.

The Mary Jane Watson Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now.. The Gwen Stacy Funko Pop is also an EE exclusive, and can be pre-ordered here. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

On a related note, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been killing it in the box office, and you can keep up with the latest news about the animated film right here.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.