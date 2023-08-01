Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray: Pre-Orders, Release Date, and Special Features

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's safe to say that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been a massive critical and commercial success. In fact, the follow-up to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will likely go down as one of the best superhero movies ever made. That means it will be a Day 1 home video purchase for many fans, and we now know that the movie will be available on Digital on August 8th and on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD September 5th. We also have all of the info on special features, which will run 90 minutes in total (see preview video above). We'll start with your Blu-ray pre-order options. A breakdown can be found below complete with exclusives.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Special Features 4K UHD, BLU-RAY, AND DIGITAL:

Blu-ray, 4K UHD and Digital Exclusives: Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling "I'mma Do My Own Thing" Interdimensional Destiny Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions Designing Spiders and Spots Scratches, Score and The Music of the Multiverse Escape from Spider-Society Across the Comics-Verse Lyric Videos Filmmaker Commentary

Also Includes: Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie Raising a Hero Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast



In his review for ComicBook.com, Kofi Outlaw had the following to say about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is nothing less than the most ambitious and visually-stunning Spider-Man story ever told onscreen – and it's not even close. There are numerous shifts in animation style (and beyond that format) in order to distinguish the universes of the Spider-Verse as their own unique realities. Each animated style is so visually rich and dense with details that it is nearly impossible for the eye to even fully adjust to, let alone discern all of the gorgeous details and/or Easter eggs buried in each frame. In that way, Across the Spider-Verse is a film that is already front-loaded with the need to rewatch it, if only to fully appreciate the feat in visuals and design that it is."

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.