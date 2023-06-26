Funko Adds Black Light Exclusive Pops to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Lineup

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.





Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 film Into the Spider-Verse, features Marvel web-slingers from across the multiverse. Naturally, a wildly popular film loaded with spider people has toy companies in a tizzy, and that includes Funko who have released a ton of Pop figures inspired by the film. Now they're adding a collection of Targer exclusive black light figures to the lineup, and you can pre-order those via the links below.

Details on previously released Funko Pops in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lineup can be found below. Note that you can score free Super Saver US shipping at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

The full Funko Pop collection includes some fantastic exclusives like the Spider-Man 2099 glow-in-the dark edition, Spider-Punk, Scarlet Spider and more. There are also ten common Pop figures to collect along with several Pop keychains. A breakdown of the wave can be found below along with links where they can be pre-ordered.

Exclusives:

Common Pops - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Gwen

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man 2099

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Woman

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man India

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Byte

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Spot

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Medieval Vulture

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Pop Keychains

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.