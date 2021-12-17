Spider-Man: Here's What Andy Samberg Could Look Like as Peter Parker

✖

By all accounts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is shaping up to be similar to a classic Spider-Verse tale. To date, we've seen confirmations that the likes of Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are returning to the Marvel world to reprise their roles from the two previous Spider-Man franchises. That's in addition to characters like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) arriving. Now, if one fan artist gets their way, Andy Samberg will also join the movie as Peter B. Parker.

The latest fan art comes from Instagram favorite @venomhology, and pictures the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star as the version of Spider-Man introduced in Sony's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse feature. "If there's anyone who can pull off a Peter B. Parker type in live action, it's this guy," the fan artist writes. See the piece for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙑𝙀𝙉𝙊𝙈𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙊𝙂𝙔 (@venomhology)

Molina broke his silence on the topic earlier this year, confirming he was, in fact, part of the movie. On top of that, the Spider-Man 2 star said he had a blast on-set playing the same role he originally played nearly 20 years ago.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” said Molina. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

“It was wonderful,” the actor added. “It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17th.

What other Spidey characters would you like to see pop up in the threequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!