Spider-Man 3 Actress Zendaya Praises Co-Star Alfred Molina

Spider-Man 3 star Zendaya had some praise for her co-star Alfred Molina. The actor is reprising his role as Otto Octavious in the upcoming sequel. It remains unclear if it’s supposed to be the exact same Doc Ock from the second Spider-Man movie or another version of the villain. What we do know is that the actress is completely enamored with his presence. In Variety’s Actors on Actors (credit to @spideyupdated for the clip below), Zendaya laughed, “He is so nice, by the way.” The crueler parts of the villain gig didn’t seem to fit Molina’s otherwise charming persona. It's a huge reason why his transformation in Spider-Man 2 hurts so much once it gets rolling. At any rate, we can expect more details about the highly-anticipated third movie in the trilogy to trickle out as the weeks go by. Until then, the Internet is left to speculate on what other surprises await Peter Parker.

Recently, Zendaya sat down with GQ to talk about Euphoria and everything Spider-Man. In that chat, she revealed that she actually didn’t know she was auditioning for the part of MJ until later. This is pretty incredible to think about as audiences have gotten used to her being a constant on-screen with Tom Holland’s hero over the last decade.

Zendaya talking about Alfred Molina via #ActorsOnActors. Molina was recently confirmed for #Spiderman3, reprising his role as "Doc Ock". pic.twitter.com/UVn4xRqCjh — Spider-Man 3 Updates (@spideyupdated) January 28, 2021

"We weren’t supposed to know that the script pages that we were reading were for Spider-Man, but I did find out that it was for Spider-Man cause I have good agents," Zendaya rexplained. "But I didn’t know what role I was auditioning for. I just thought it was 'girl in Spider-Man movie.' I didn’t really know what character, or what kind of character, they would be. Right before the screen test, they were kind of saying okay these are the characters that we’re reading for, MJ being one of them and I was like 'Oh, that would be so cool!'"

