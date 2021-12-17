Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Jon Watts and Sony Poke Fun at Trailer Leak

✖

Despite the intense secrecy surrounding Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the excruciating wait for the trailer, it all came to a head this weekend when an incomplete version of the teaser leaked online. Though featuring a watermark and seemingly being a recording of a phone on a recording of a phone on a recording of a phone, the difficult to decipher trailer quickly made the rounds online. Now though the official first teaser trailer for the movie has arrived and with it a bit of a tongue-in-cheek response from director Jon Watts and Sony Pictures' official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account.

"shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now," the official Twitter account run by Sony tweeted. Jon Watts however took his gag to the next level, posting a video on instagram of the trailer being presented on a phone but on a recording of a phone on a recording of a phone. He captioned the whole thing: "The way the director intended." In the fact of all these leaks and surprises being revealed before the studio wanted them you can't help but admire how they're taking all of this in stride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Watts (@jnwtts)

Sony's official description for the film reads as follows: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature appearances from Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies and that Willem Dafoe will return as the Green Goblin, both of which were also seemingly confirmed by the new trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th. For more information about all things tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, listen to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast.