Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Teases Electro and Green Goblin

Spider-Man has kept fans waiting long enough for his latest trailer. At last, Marvel Studios has put out its first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and you can guess how hyped the Internet is. The epic reel puts Peter Parker in a tight spot when the multiverse is split open, and the trailer nods to two very familiar villains.

So you have been warned! If you have not seen the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, this is going to spoil a bit of key info. Check it out first before reading on if you don't want spoilers:

The trailer follows Peter Parker as he deals with the fallout of his identity being revealed. Mysterio ended his reign by outing the boy to the public, and it seems Spider-Man is desperate to fix things. To do this, Peter approaches Doctor Strange to make the world forget about his true identity. Things go haywire when Peter interrupts Doctor Strange's spell to fix things, and well - the multiverse comes out to play.

As the reel continues, fans are teased with the arrival of several new villains to the MCU. A bunch of yellow lightning is shown in snippets of the trailer, and that is a clear reference to Electro.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Of course, the trailer's final moments make a clear segue to Doctor Octopus. And of course, the finishing touch comes with a nod to Green Goblin. The trailer notes in the background that pumpkin bombs have been found around New York City, and those weapons are a trademark of Harry Osborn.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

These details make it all the more likely that the Sinister Six are taking up arms in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Alfred Molina is back to reprise his role as Doc Oc, and Jamie Foxx will bring Electro back to life. If the MCU brings in other stars from Spider-Man's past films, this project is going to be one of the most ambitious under Marvel Studios. And if it brings back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as rumored, the expectations surrounding Spider-Man: Far From Home are going to skyrocket.

What do you think about this Spider-Man trailer and its multiverse nods? Are you hyped for these villains to show up in the MCU?