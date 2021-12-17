Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked Trailer Reportedly Removed by Sony and Disney

✖

The hype surrounding the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home definitely isn't slowing down anytime soon, as the rumors and theories surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster have left fans wanting more. On Sunday, it seemed like they might get a version of that, as a leaked version of the film's highly-anticipated first trailer appeared to surface online. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony and Marvel are taking swift measures to stop the trailer from further leaking online, with some tweets containing the trailer being removed and given a copyright statement, which reads "the media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner."

Previous reports indicating that the trailer could end up being released to the public on Monday, August 23rd or Tuesday, August 24th, to coincide with its rumored debut at Las Vegas' CinemaCon convention. With all of that in mind, it will be interesting to see if and when the trailer does get released officially, especially amid the leak.

Prior to the trailer's debut, the most concrete look at No Way Home thus far has been through Funko POP!s, toys, and other pieces of merchandise — and even then, those figures have only scratched the surface of what is rumored to appear in the film.

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

We do know that No Way Home will feature appearances from Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

What do you think of Sony and Marvel removing leaks of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.