Spider-Man: No Way Home VFX Boss Ridiculous Time and Data Space Needed for Effects

When a blockbuster has a budget of hundreds of millions of dollars, there’s no wonder as to the amount of exact work goes into the movie. As an example, let’s take a look at Spider-Man: No Way Home real quick-like. The film continues to make a tear at the box office, thanks to the involvement of thousands of crew members that worked on the flick.

In addition to those employed by the studio, Marvel blockbusters involve dozens of visual effects vendors throughout the world. On No Way Home, there were a dozen different VFX houses. At those visual effects houses, there are an estimated 3,000 artists that worked on the threequel.

While speaking with Digital Domain VFX Supervisor Scott Edelstein, the Oscar-nominated VFX artist revealed just how much effort goes into the flick. At Digital Domain alone, Edelstein’s team worked on 13.1 million frames of No Way Home over the span of some 520 shots. In total, those 520 shots took up roughly 400 terabytes of disc space, and the shots took roughly 33 million rendering hours across the vendor’s various rendering machines.

“We’re always kind of pushing that envelope, especially on Marvel films. I think we started becoming involved around February-ish, started developing these kinds of things like March, where we’re building assets and figuring out Sandman and starting to build the hybrid environment,” Edelstein tells us. “So you’re talking about quite a bit of time before the movie releases, which was in December. So I think that we delivered final shots into the second week of December or something like that. It was really, really close. If they’re not going to do stereo on a show or have a 3D release or something like that, then really you can go right up until it comes out theaters nowadays with digital releases and everything, right?”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters and hits digital release on March 22nd.

