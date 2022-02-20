Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Tease MCU Venom Possibilities

For a couple of months, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom found himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Teleporting to the franchise in the closing moments of Let There Be Carnage, the creators behind Spider-Man: No Way Home used the film’s post-credits scene to send him back to Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. Though Brock was returned to the Sony-owned franchise, the character managed to leave a little glob of the Venom symbiote behind, potentially setting up the MCU’s version of the beloved Spider-Man antihero.

While No Way Home writer Erik Sommers won’t confirm an MCU Venom is in the works, he did recently say the post-credits scene was fully intended to leave the door open for possibilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It leaves the door open for possibilities. As opposed to just seeing him go back and not seeing any symbiote. So it just allows for some exciting possibilities in the future,” the writer said during a recent IGN event.

Sommers’ co-writer on No Way Home, Chris McKenna, doubled-down on the “fun idea,” before adding a decision for an MCU Venom is definitely above his pay grade.

“I have no idea. That is above our pay grade,” McKenna added. “We are part of a bigger, larger universe that we are not the gods of, we’re just mortals in. I think it was a fun idea that the sixth [member of] the Sinister Six gets stuck in a bar and doesn’t get out of there, but maybe he leaves a little something behind. Again, we’re not masters of that course of that next adventure.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters while Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage can be purchased wherever movies are sold.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage