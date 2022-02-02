Venom Director Speaks Out on Future Crossover Plans With Spider-Man

In the between the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home the biggest question on many Marvel fan’s minds was this: Is a proper show down between the two Marvel characters on the horizon? Spider-Man and Venom did fight in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, yes, but the quality of that film and the vast difference in its version of Venom and what fans expected has put that one out of the mind of many viewers. With Tom Hardy’s Venom pretty close to what fans expect from Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man a fan-favorite version of the webslinger, a battle or team-up between the two is exactly what MCU fans are eager to see, but also something that the filmmakers behind the characters want.

Speaking in a new interview with Cinema Blend, director Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the first Venom movie and just worked with Tom Holland on the Uncharted adaptation, was asked about these two Marvel characters coming together and whether he’d be interested in helming that confrontation. In his reply he said: “We’ll have to see. I mean, it would be honestly a dream come true to have those two worlds converge. It’ll be a formidable battle between those two characters, so… whether or not I direct it, I’ll certainly be excited to see it.”

The post-credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage seemed to be setting the stage for this crossover pretty heavily as Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock was transported into the MCU and saw Spider-Man on a television screen. Spider-Man: No Way Home’s equivalent scene however sent Hardy’s Brock back to his own universe but left a tiny piece of the Venom symbiote behind, seemingly setting up an opportunity for Marvel Studios to give Tom Holland’s character his own “black suit” story arc but pushing the two characters back into their respective corners.

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal previously confirmed that a third Venom movie is in the works and despite previous comments from Andy Serkis, Tom Holland, and Tom Hardy about the potential for crossover there remains no confirmed plans for that to take place. At this point it seems like it’s something that everyone wants to happen but not something that there are any concrete plans to make happen.

“We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves so much open and we’re not timing anything,” Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis previously told ComicBook. “The portal is not being crossed fully. It’s opening up more questions, I suppose, rather than sort of firmly saying [anything]….It is a tease. It’s a tease, in the fullest sense of the word.”

What do you think? Do you think the Spider-Man/Venom crossover is still in the cards or were the scenes we got as close as it will get?