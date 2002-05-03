Spider-Man Producer Reveals Initial Disappointment Stan Lee Had With Movie

✖

The first live-action Spider-Man movie is arguably one of the best superhero films of all time. Spider-Man starred Tobey Maguire as the titular hero and was pretty groundbreaking at the time. You would think that the creator of Spider-Man would love everything that he saw from behind-the-scenes of the movie. But it turns out that Stan Lee was pretty disappointed until he saw the finished film. While speaking with Variety, producer Avi Arad told a story about one of his favorite Spider-Man moments that featured Stan Lee.

"One of the greatest moments of "Spider-Man" was showing Stan Lee for the first time the CGI of Spider-Man flying," Arad said. "I'm looking at him, and he was like an uncle, you know? And he whispers in my ear, "That's it?" And then I realized he doesn't know it's pre-viz. He was new to the technology side of things. He was so disappointed! I almost cried! I said, "Stan, the world's never seen anything like it." "Yeah, but it doesn't look cool." I told him, "Don't worry. It will be great." Anyhow, when he saw it finished, he had a bunch of tears in his eyes, because that's his baby."

Spider-Man movies continue to live on with Tom Holland in the drivers seat. Holland's final film in his trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, featured the return of Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who help the young hero on his journey. The film concludes with Holland's wall crawler looking towards the future and it seems that we will get a chance to see said future. Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman wanted fans to know that this wouldn't be the last fans saw of Peter Parker. Rothman recently spoke with Comicbook.com while we attended the red carpet premiere of No Way Home. The executive reveals that the working relationship between Sony and Marvel Studios is really good and you could expect it to continue for quite some time.

"It's reciprocal. So we lend one, and they lend one, and that's how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie," Rothman said. "So we have one more 'lend back' that's committed. But the thing that I can say, and this actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it's a mutual hope that that would continue. But there really isn't anything definitive at this moment, because the truth of the matter is, we gotta ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens."

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as: "In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man." The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!

