Sony Boss Says There's a Plan to Connect Spider-Man Spinoffs and Marvel Universe

Come September, Sony will have released two Venom movies without so much as a nod to Spider-Man. Despite the two being connected at the hip in the Marvel source material, Sony's current deal with Marvel Studios poses a problem in getting Tom Holland's Spidey to ever appear in the Marvel-based features the studio is actively developing. That seems as if it will change in the coming months, as Sony Pictures President Sanford Panitch says there's a plan for Spidey to eventually show up in films developed outside of Marvel Studios.

“There actually is a plan,” the executive tells Variety. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

Though he wouldn't confirm a Spidey cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage or any of the studio's definitive plans, Panitch touted his "excellent" relationship with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. He even went the length to admit there could be "lots of opportunities" for the two sides to interact.

“The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin,” he adds. “There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

Rumors began to circulate Friday of No Way Home including Sony's idea of the Sinister Six. To that idea, Panitch concludes, "It would be very cool, wouldn't it?"

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on September 24th while Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming features? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

