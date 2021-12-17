Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Sinister Six Roster Reportedly Revealed

✖

The Sinister Six are Multiverse villains with "no way home" when they crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to a new report. After he's unmasked by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will battle a team of dimension-hopping supervillains led by the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), according to Jeff Sneider of Collider, who reported Friday that the roster includes alternate dimension versions of past foes who battled Spider-Men played by Tobey Maguire (in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy) and Andrew Garfield (in Marc Webb's pair of Amazing Spider-Man films).

"I had heard that the No Way Home wasn't in reference to Spider-Man, but to the villains," Sneider said on his Sneider Cut podcast. "That the villains are coming out of these different alternate dimensions, that they don't have a way home."

The reported roster consists of three villains from each defunct Spider-Man universe, according to Sneider. From Spider-Man, there's the Green Goblin (Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2's Alfred Molina), and the Sandman (Spider-Man 3's Thomas Hayden Church); from Amazing Spider-Man, there's the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Electro (Amazing Spider-Man 2's Jamie Foxx) and the Rhino (Amazing Spider-Man 2's Paul Giamatti).

Molina and Foxx's returns were first reported by THR, where it was confirmed Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would return ahead of the Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Molina recently revealed Doc Ock's return in No Way Home picks up from "that moment" where the metal-limbed villain seemingly drowns in a river at the climax of 2004's Spider-Man 2.

When Molina asked director Jon Watts about his character's death, Molina told Variety that Watts replied: "'In this universe, no one really dies.'"

Garfield and his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone — who played the Gwen Stacy killed by the Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan) in 2014's Amazing Spider-Man 2 — have both denied their rumored returns in the MCU-set No Way Home. Sony and Marvel Studios have yet to confirm any of the film's villains.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.