New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Uses French Fries to Explain Multiple Universes

If you’re not a hardcore Spider-Man fan, you might be a little confused about the premise behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the upcoming animated feature that follows multiple versions of everyone”s favorite neighborhood hero.

In the film’s new trailer, Peter Parker (the Spidey we know and love best) explains the “Spider-verse” as simply as he can: through the power of french fries.

The trailer opens with Parker describing the different universes to Miles Morales, the film’s main Spider-Man hero.

“This fry is your universe,” explains the Peter Parker Spider-Man, voiced by Jake Johnson (New Girl, Jurassic World). “It’s soggy, it’s weird, it’s gross,” he says of the fry representing Morales’ universe.

“This delicious, normal fry is my universe,” he says about his own world, while we see a series of well-known Peter Parker moments, including the infamous upside down kiss from 2002.

This analogy didn’t seem to help Morales, who is voiced by Shameik Moore, best known for Netflix’s The Get Down. He calls Parker a “bad teacher,” however, we are inclined to disagree. The french fry analogy actually helps us understand what the heck is going on with all these various Spider-Men.

The trailer then goes on to show the film’s multiple Spider-Man iterations. In addition to Parker and Morales, we’re introduced to Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and the adorably hilarious Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

The film also features Kimiko Glenn, Mahershala Ali, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, and Lily Tomlin as non-spider people.

Considering we’ve seen three different actors lead the Spider-Man films as Peter Parker in less than 20 years, it will be a refreshing change of pace to learn about Morales. The new Spider-Man was created by Marvel Comics in 2011, making his first appearance in Ultimate Comics: Fallout #4 following the death of Peter Parker.

The next year is about to be extremely spider-ful, bringing us more than just Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, will be released in theaters on July 5, 2019. Hopefully, we’ll see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker get a reverse-dusting during Avengers 4, which is coming out on May 3, 2019

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

is set to hit theaters on December 14, 2018.