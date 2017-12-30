Police Investigating Stan Lee’s Claim of $300,000 Being Stolen From Bank Account

A day after celebrating his 95th birthday, legendary Marvel Comics author Stan Lee claims $300,000 was stolen from his bank account with an alleged fraudulent check.

As revealed by The Blast, sources close to Lee say the comic book creator reported the loss to the Beverly Hills Police Department after discovering the $300,000 was missing.

The check, drafted on October 4 and noted for a “loan” by the memo, was paid to Lee’s charity, Hands of Respect. The check bares Lee’s apparent forged signature.

According to The Blast, Lee is “adamant” he didn’t write the check or request the funds be taken from his account. The BHPD is said to be investigating the report, which will involve the collection of bank records and search warrants.

Detectives will then have to contact Lee’s bank in an attempt to track down the person or persons responsible for the theft.

Lee, visionary co-creator behind Marvel Comics characters Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, Iron Man and the Hulk, turned 95 December 28.

Lee’s birthday inspired an outpour of well wishes from Marvel Cinematic Universe stars and top comic book creators alike.

The former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief famously appears in every Marvel Studios production in a cameo appearance. Lee will next appear in 2018’s Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp.