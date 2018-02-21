Stan Lee Congratulates ‘Black Panther’ Cast and Crew

Stan Lee, the co-creator of Black Panther, has nothing but high praise for everyone who worked on bringing the character to life in the Black Panther movie.

Lee took to Twitter to congratulate Marvel Studios, Ryan Coogler, and the entire Black Panther team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Congratulations @marvelstudios, #RyanCoogler, and the entire cast & crew on the soaring success of Black Panther!” Lee tweeted “What a thrill it is to be able to witness all the records this dynamic, thoughtful movie is smashing. #BlackPanther #WakandaForever”

Lee and Jack Kirby created Black Panther in the pages of Fantastic Four #52 in 1966. T’Challa is just the latest of Lee and Kirby’s many creations to become a powerhouse at the box office as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lee isn’t the only person congratulating the Black Panther team on its record-breaking success. Suicide Squad star Will Smith also sent the cast and crew a heartfelt message.

“What you have done is spectacular,” Smiths aid. “I watched the film a couple of days ago and damn near got brought to tears. You guys have challenged and potentially even shattered a lot of long-time, long-held, false Hollywood beliefs and paradigms. I just wanna say congratulations to you. I’m proud, I’m excited, damn near gitty. Congrats, ya’ll.”

After four days, Black Panther‘s box office total stands at $242 million. That’s the second-highest four-day total ever, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and already more money that Justice League made domestically in its entire theatrical run. Black Panther is also now the second-highest superhero movie opening of all time.

Black Panther currently has an 85.91 ComicBook.com Composite Score, which is the sixth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. Black Panther also has a 4.53 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the highest rated comic book movie ever among ComicBook.com Users.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.