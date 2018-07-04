Siri Was Telling People Stan Lee Died Yesterday

The story of Stan Lee‘s elder years is getting to be true-life tale to astonish, and it’s adding another zany chapter with the report that Apple’s Siri was actually proclaiming Lee dead as of yesterday, July 2, 2018.

As Cinemablend reporter Sean O’Connell tells it, he was coming home from a screening of Ant-Man and the Wasp with his son, who saw Lee’s cameo in the film and was concerned about how old Lee was looking. When O’Connell’s son tried to ask Siri how old Lee was, Siri responded that Stan Lee had died on July 2nd, at the age of 95.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After getting home and scanning news outlets, O’Connell determined that Stan Lee was in fact not dead; yet as recently as this morning, Siri was still pronouncing him deceased. Since that time, there’s been an update to the story, as Siri has been corrected, and is no longer listing Lee among the dead. You can see the strange phenomenon in this Cinemablend video.

To be fair, Lee has been giving Marvel fans legitimate concern over his health and well-being in recent months. Things took a turn for the bizarre when it was announced that Lee was suffering from elder abuse at the hands of those close to him – a charge Lee initially denied, though he has since cut ties with and is suing a former manager for misusing his funds and possibly using violent intimidation tactics against him. If that wasn’t enough, Lee is also suing his former company, POW! Entertainment.

All of these concerning reports have led to an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities, who have all echoed the desire to see Lee get better care. At the moment, Lee’s former lawyer Tom Lallas (who reportedly once tried to shield him from the toxic people in his circle) has been appointed as his official guardian ad litem, tasked with playing a supervisory role in protecting Lee’s interests – a situation used for cases like child abuse and elder abuse.

For now, Stan Lee is still alive and well, and you can next spot him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by watching Ant-Man and the Wasp this weekend. He also pops up in Luke Cage season 2 (out now), but you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled for that one.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.