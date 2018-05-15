Stan Lee Just Made His First Real Tweet

Stan Lee has had a storied career, and he just made another milestone: his first real tweet.

On Saturday, Lee announced on Twitter that this was the first day he ever actually tweeted for himself.

“Today was the first day I ever did a tweet myself,” Lee Tweeted. Before today, my account was done by others. I still do not have control of my Facebook. Someone else is doing it, NOT me.”

Earlier in the day, Lee had sent out a tweet asking, “Who is your favorite character in the new Avengers movie?” One fan appropriately responded with “The bus driver.”

Finally, Lee closed the night with an “Excelsior!” DC Entertainment co-publisher responded by tweeting “Gesundheit!”

Lee has been involved in a number of bizarre and unfortunate stories lately. He was reportedly suing his ex-business manager. There were also reports that Lee was the victim of elder abuse by some who were looking to gain control of his assets, though Lee himself spoke out denying those allegations.

“Hi, this is Stan Lee, and I’m calling on behalf of myself and my friend Keya Morgan,” Lee said. “Now you people have been publishing the most hateful harmful material about me and about my friend Keya and some others. Material which is totally incorrect, totally based on slander, totally the type of thing that I’m going to sue your a** off when I get a chance. You have been accusing me and my friends of doing things that are so unrealistic or unbelievable that I don’t know what to say. It’s as though you suddenly have a personal vendetta against me and against the people I work with.

“Well, I want you to know I’m going to spend every penny I have to put a stop to this and to make you sorry that you’ve suddenly gone on a one-man campaign against somebody with no proof, no evidence, no anything, but you’ve decided that people are mistreating me and therefore you’re going to publish those articles.

“I’m going to get the best and most expensive lawyers I can and I want you to know that if you don’t stop these articles and publish retractions, I am gonna sue your a** off.”

That’s not even the most bizarre story. There was also that time someone allegedly stole Lee’s blood to use to sign Black Panther comics.

Hopefully, Lee is well, and if he’s up to Tweeting then that may be a good sign.