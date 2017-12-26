How Stan Lee Is Actually Top-Grossing Actor of 2017

Depending on how technical you want to get, Stan Lee might be the top- grossing actor of 2017.

The official list from Forbes was released, with Vin Diesel, The Rock, and Gal Gadot rounding out the Top 3 spots. Diesel, who starred in Fate of the Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, nabbed more than $1.6 billion at the box office over the course of the year between appearing in the two films. Stan Lee, however, appeared in three blockbuster films which topped Diesel’s numbers.

Lee made cameo appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Thor: Ragnarok. The three films made $863 million, $880 million, and $846 million worldwide, respectively. The three films’ box office hauls total more than $2.5 billion through 2017, so far. This would make Lee far and beyond the highest grossing actor of the year if his cameos earn him consideration for such a title!

Lee has appeared in almost all Marvel films released to date. All three Iron Man films, the Captain America trilogy, each of the Thor movies, the Avengers film and its sequel, have all featured the Marvel Comics genius. Outside of Marvel Studios, Lee appeared in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, the X-Men movies, Deadpool and one of the attempts at Fantastic Four. He has even found time to appear in Marvel’s The Runaways on Hulu.

Thor: Ragnarok is still playing in theaters.