‘Avengers’ Star Mark Ruffalo Shares Touching Tribute to Stan Lee

Stan Lee’s death has sent millions of fans flooding social media with heartfelt tributes to the Marvel legend and that includes stars who helped bring many of Lee’s creations to life on the big screen. Now, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo joins his fellow Avengers stars in honoring Lee.

Over on Twitter, Ruffalo posted a series of tweets honoring Lee and reflecting on the honor of having been “a small part in the Stan Lee constellation”.

Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human… pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018

You let us be extra human… superhuman even. I am deeply honored to have been a small part in the Stan Lee constellation. pic.twitter.com/qmCrNHXUy1 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018

“Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human…” Ruffalo wrote in his first tweet.

“You let us be extra human… superhuman even. I am deeply honored to have been a small part in the Stan Lee constellation,” he continued in a second tweet featuring a photo of himself with fellow Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Hemsworth.

Ruffalo began playing Bruce Banner/Hulk, a character Lee created with Jack Kirby, starting with The Avengers in 2012. Ruffalo took on the rule as a replacement for Edward Norton and while Ruffalo received critical acclaim for his performance as the character, Lee himself praised Ruffalo. In an interview with Total Film in 2012, Lee noted what he saw as the issue with previous film portrayals and said that Ruffalo had “nailed it”.

“Generally it’s been wonderful,” Lee said at the time. “They hadn’t quite found the right formula with the Hulk but he’s very good in [The Avengers]. They made him too big in the first two movies — I don’t think he had to be as big as King Kong. I think they’re gonna be OK with the Hulk from now on, though. Mark Ruffalo nailed it.”

Lee passed away Monday having been rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from his home in Hollywood Hills early Monday morning. He died at the hospital later the same day. No cause of death has been named as of yet, but Lee had recently been stricken with a number of illnesses, including pneumonia. He was 95 years old. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Joan, who died in 2017 and he is survived by his daughter, JC.

