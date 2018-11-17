Movie Studios Honor Stan Lee in New Print Ads

Hollywood is memorializing Stan Lee with a series of print ads in industry trades like The Hollywood Reporter, which publishes six tribute ads in honor of the late comic book creator in its November 14 issue.

Original six Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans paid tribute to Lee for his contributions to the Marvel Comics lore, namely the co-creations of Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Hawkeye. Lee also significantly developed Joe Simon and Jack Kirby co-creation Captain America in the pages of The Avengers, revitalizing the World War II superhero for the modern age.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe stars acknowledged Lee’s “creative contribution, the thousands of men and women it has long employed, the millions that continue to be entertained, and above all, his inimitable wit, grace, and humility.”

The Walt Disney Company, who purchased Marvel Entertainment in 2009, remembered Lee with a comic book-like illustration. Lee was inducted into Disney’s hall of fame and named a Disney Legend in 2017.

20th Century Fox paid tribute to the X-Men co-creator with an ad reading, “Your heroes may have saved the world, but you changed it.” Lee’s creations inspired Fox’s near 20-year-running X-verse franchise, as well as multiple iterations of the Fantastic Four on the big screen.

Margaret Loesch, who in the 1980s served as the President and CEO of Marvel Productions — the former television and film subsidiary of Marvel that brought to screen cartoons inspired by Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk — paid tribute to her “dear friend, mentor and colleague for 38 years.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment, who possesses the big screen rights for Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, remembered the Spider-Man co-creator and their “incomparable friend” with the image of a tearful Spider-Man as seen in Sony Pictures Animation’s upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

DC Comics, who Lee long jokingly referred to as the “Distinguished Competition” — and sometimes “Brand Echh” — paid tribute to Lee with a page mourning the loss of “our treasured friend and comic book visionary” who “made even the smallest of us feel like heroes.” The tribute included a shot of a smiling Lee posed with a Superman book.

Lee died Monday aged 95.

His passing has since inspired a slew of tributes both online and in the real world, including numerous tributes from libraries across the country and remembrances from Spider-Man star Tom Holland, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, and fans around the world.

The Avengers

The Walt Disney Company

20th Century Fox

DC Comics

Margaret Loesch

Sony Pictures Entertainment