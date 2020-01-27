Super Bowl 2020: Captain America Star Chris Evans Shows Off Boston Accent in Hyundai Sonata Ad

Marvel’s Captain America star, Chris Evans, teams up with fellow Massachusetts-born actors Rachel Dratch, a Saturday Night Live alum, and John Krasinki, star of Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan series, for Hyundai‘s new Super Bowl ad for its 2020 Sonata. The “Smaht Pahk” ad puts Evans, Dratch, and Krasinki’s Boston accents on full display as they describe the Sonata’s “Smart Park” feature. Krasinki makes use of the car’s smart park capabilities to wedge his Sonata into a tight-fitting parking spot on a crowded Boston street while Evans and Dratch provide commentary and act generally amazed by the technology. You can watch the 2020 Hyundai Sonata’s “Big Game Ad” in full below. The ad will air during the Super Bowl game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, February 2nd, on FOX.

Evans is known as a die-hard New England Patriots fan. His team didn’t make it to the big game this year, having been eliminated by the Tennessee Titans, but Evans was elated by the Patriots’ championship victory over the Los Angeles Rams at last year’s Super Bowl. “Congratulations Patriots!!!!” he tweeted after the game. “And congrats to the Rams for playing a great game. You managed to take my blood pressure through the roof.”

In 2015, when the Patriots faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, Evans made a bet with Marvel co-star and Seahawks fan Chris Pratt. Though Evans won the bet, Evans was a good sport. Both stars ended up donating money to the other’s charitable cause and visiting a local children’s hospital.

What do you think of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Super Bowl ad? Are you looking forward to this Sunday’s big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs? Let us know how you feel about all of this in the comments section.

