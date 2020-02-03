The Falcon and The Winter Soldier First Look in Disney+ Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

In a surprise move, Marvel Studios took some (very expensive) time during the Super Bowl to unveil its first look at The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the first Disney+ series to come from the Burbank-based studio. Featuring the likes of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the show is set to follow the characters immediately following the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Captain America (Chris Evans) decided to give up his red, white, and blue shield.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will also feature the much-anticipated return of Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter/Agent 13 (Emily VanCamp). It’ll also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker — a character better known as U.S.Agent — likely a government-sanctioned replacement for Captain America.

Rumors have circulated online the series will formally introduce Thaddeus Ross’ (William Hurt) Thunderbolts to the largely Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though pure speculation, that team would likely include characters like Zemo and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), amongst others. Set photos that have surfaced online also seemingly confirming the use of Madripoor, a fictional location from deep within the X-Men mythos.

Either way, Stan is excited to hit the ground running and see this show hit the airwaves on Disney+.

“I’m so excited about it,” the actor said of the series during a convention appearance last year. “It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set for release later this fall.

