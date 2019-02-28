‘Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki Reacts To ‘Captain Marvel’ Review Controversy

Captain Marvel stands as one of 2019’s most anticipated films, but that title has put a target on its back. As a slew of fake reviews hit up Rotten Tomatoes bashing the film, Hollywood stars hit back at the movement. Now, Jared Padalecki of Supernatural is weighing in, and he’s carrying a banner for Captain Marvel.

Taking to Twitter, Padalecki gave a brief response to the review controversy by sharing a longer response from Shazam! star Zachary Levi. The Supernatural star simply used a pointing emoji before saying Levi’s Captain Marvel defense was “well said.”

For those unfamiliar with the on-going controversy, Captain Marvel found itself the latest film targeted by fans on Rotten Tomatoes with fake reviews. Currently, the review aggregator has taken down its score of Captain Marvel in light of the fake reviews, but certain fans are finding ways around the issue. Rotten Tomatoes has a ‘Want To See’ feature, and it stands at 28% following more than 44,200 ratings.

So far, critical reviews of Captain Marvel are under embargo, but journalists who previewed the movie were able to share reactions on social media recently. The response to Captain Marvel was largely positive as critics praised the ’90s origin story and Brie Larson’s take on Carol Danvers ahead of her entry in Avengers: Endgame.

The coordinated movement to review bomb Captain Marvelhas been scrutinized on social media with fans and creators defending the title. The reasoning behind the negative reviews ranges as some perceive the film to be a “social justice” play for Marvel Studios while others are pushing back on its female heroine.

This is not the first time review bombing has happened to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last spring, Black Panther found itself going through the same trials as netizens spammed the film’s Rotten Tomato page with fake reviews. The celebrated blockbuster went on to gross more than $1.3 billion worldwide and rack up seven Academy Award nominations including Best Picture. Now, Marvel die-hards are eager to see Captain Marvel turn around such success in the face of adversity, and Padalecki seems to count himself amongst that group.

