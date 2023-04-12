Sylvester Stallone's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Role Confirmed With First Look

Guardians of the Galaxy has been one of Marvel Studios' biggest franchises largely in part due to the talent that makes up the films. The unlikely box office smash launched its first film in 2014, elevating a sitcom star in Chris Pratt to a bonafide A-List leading man while also making a talking raccoon and a sentient tree household names. The success of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) only attracted even bigger names to its sequel, as storied actors such as Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone joined the ensemble. While Russell's Ego the Living Planet is done and dusted, Stallone's Stakar Ogord was still kicking it after Vol. 2 rolled its credits.

As evident by a recent TV spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Stallone will reprise his role as Ogord in the upcoming threequel. The fresh footage showcases Ogord in his full Starhawk suit, something that was absent from his first appearance in 2017.

The new TV spot can be seen below...

It’s time to say goodbye.



Experience Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by James Gunn, in theaters May 5th. Get tickets now: https://t.co/FSdr2vnYog #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/NkHgSu6dtl — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 12, 2023

In the comics, Starhawk is an anti-hero that regenerates in his infant body over and over again, allowing him to manipulate events to lay out the best future. This timeline meddling eventually leads to a 31st century iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy forming.

The MCU had been on Stallone's radar for a minute, as he emphasized that he jumped at the opportunity to join the multi-billion dollar cinematic universe when he was approached ahead of Guardians Vol. 2.

"[The MCU] is this generation's– and maybe even the next generation's– mythology," Stallone said in a past interview when asked why he joined the franchise. "And when (Marvel President) Kevin [Feige] invited me on board I said, 'This is interesting because I haven't gone here. I'm kind of Earth-bound. I'm terrestrial. This is something that takes place in a whole other sphere where James and the Marvel people have created their own world, their own reality. I said, 'Yeah, let me visit. Let me drop in here and see what's up, where the future is going.' And it was great."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 3rd.