Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Sylvester Stallone Shares First Look at New Costume

Marvel Studios welcomed Eternals to theaters this month, but when it comes to behind-the-scenes buzz, fans are all talking about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The highly anticipated movie has gone through some delays, but director James Gunn is finally putting all his focus on the sequel. And if you head over to Instagram, you can get a peek at the film courtesy of the one and only Sylvester Stallone.

The teaser was posted on social media earlier this morning, and Marvel fans were quick to latch on. After all, Stallone gave fans a good look at his costume in the selfie, and the actor is telling netizens to keep their guard up as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 goes into production.

“Yes, what’s coming your way? Keep your guard up,” he shared. As you can see in the photo, Stallone is living large with his grey hair coifed back, and his facial hair is trimmed short. Of course, the biggest costume piece pictured is his flight suit, and Stallone looks comfortable in the ornate jacket.

As you can tell, the blue jacket is littered with zippers and metal accessories. Its high collar comes all the way up Stallone’s neck, and if you look towards the actor’s shoulder, you will see a familiar patch. He seems to have a Ravagers patch sewn onto the leather jacket, and that detail tracks for a character like Stakar Ogord.

After all, fans were introduced to the Ravager back in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Stallone made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Stakar when the Ravager was approached by Yondu. The pair have a nasty history together, so Yondu’s introduction did not go well. However, by the film’s end, Stakar and the Ravagers reunite in the face of Yondu’s sacrifice to save Peter Quill during the Battle on Ego’s Planet. Now, it seems like Stallone is ready to revisit the Marvel Universe, and audiences are curious to see how Stakar’s crew fairs in this new movie.

What do you make of this new teaser from Stallone? Are you hyped to see his return to the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?