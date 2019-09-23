Iron Man Star Terrence Howard Confirms Retirement From Acting in Bizarre Emmys Red Carpet Rant

Terrence Howard’s career has taken a very surprising turn since he helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the star of Iron Man, and it appears that the wild ride isn’t done. During the red carpet for the 2019 Emmys, Howard was interviewed by KTLA 5, and what transpired next was almost too bizarre to believe, had it not been captured on live TV. In what can be only described as a “rant,” Terrence Howard confirms his previous claim that he’s retiring from acting after the upcoming last season of Fox’s musical drama Empire. That’s not all though: Howard goes on to proclaim having reached a new kind of enlightenment that will allow him to reshape our knowledge of reality itself!

You kind of have to hear all of this in Terrence’s Howard’s own words. Watch the video clip below to see the crazy moment for yourself – or you can read the transcribed quote (best as we could get it), below!

How are we not talking about the Terrance Howard interview on the red carpet at #Emmys2019 with @KTLA @SamOnTV WHAT ON EARTH DID I JUST WATCH!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/6NBilrkFM0 — StephenGlickman (@StephenGlickman) September 23, 2019

“…I mean everyone keeps trying to tell me, ‘Don’t say it’s forever,’ but I’ve spent 37 years pretending to be people, so that people can pretend to watch and enjoy what I’m doing, when I’ve made some discoveries in my own personal life – with the science – that Pythagoras was searching for. I’ve opened up the flower of life properly and found the real wave conjugations that we’ve been looking for, for 10,000 years. Why would I continue walking on water for tips, when I’ve got an entire generation to teach a whole new world.”

So yeah, it didn’t take long for something that started out sounding like a reasonable defense of a career choice to downward spiral into something that sounds like semi-coherent ramblings. God bless the interviewers, who tried to ride the crazy wave Howard sent their way, asking the actor in more direct fashion what his actual “retirement” plans are. That’s where things got even crazier:

“Well let me put it this way: All energy in the universe is expressed in motion; all motion is expressed in waves; all waves are curved, so where does the straight lines come from to make the Platonic solids? There are no straight lines. So when I took the flower of life and opened it properly, I found whole new wave conjugations that expose the in-between spaces that’s… it’s the thing that holds us all together.”

The interviewers, not sure what to do with that answer, ask Howard (ironically?) if he’ll be sharing that little insight. Howard took that cue to go even deeper down the rabbit hole:

“I’m sharing that on Tuesday when I receive my star, I’m going to be able to prove that gravity is only an effect and not a force. I’m putting something on YouTube where I will build the Planet Saturn without gravity, and build the Milky Way Galaxy without gravity.”

The interviewers manage to bring the whole thing back down to Earth by pointing out Howard’s mention that he’s getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That mention brought Howard back down to Earth, as quickly traded grandiose ideas for a petty snipe at the irony of him getting a star, when he hasn’t even gotten an Emmy nod.

