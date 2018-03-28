‘Thanos’ Confirmed to Be Ending

The saga of Thanos is coming to an end, at least for now.

Donny Cates, who currently writes Marvel Comics‘ ongoing Thanos series, has confirmed that Thanos #18 will be the final issue of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thanos #18 will, in fact, be @GeoffShaw12 and I’s final issue, and the final issue of the Thanos run for the time being,” Cates tweeted. “I want to emphasize that this was OUR call, and it serves a higher story-related reason. Expect to see BIG Thanos stuff this summer. And thank you all SO MUCH.”

Cates works with his God Country collaborator, artist Geoff Shaw, on Thanos. No issues of Thanos are solicited for the months of May and June. Cates and Shaw’s run has been notable for several reasons, among them introducing the Cosmic Ghost Rider, who will get his own spinoff miniseries as part of Marvel’s “fresh start.”

Cates went on to note that Thanos Annual #1 still has a story left to tell about Thanos and The Rider and that the events within that issue, the Cosmic Ghost Rider series, and everything that has transpired in Thanos so far will all continue to be relevant to their stories going forward.

“As for the fate of certain characters, be sure to grab Thanos Annual #1 and the Cosmic Ghost Rider series as well!” Cates said. “Those things ALL COUNT and are VERY CRITICAL to the future of both characters!”

Furthermore, Cates promises more Marvel work coming from himself and Shaw in the near future.

“You’re very welcome. And yes, kudos to @Marvel @CBCebulski @axelalonsomarv @cracksh0t for letting us tell the story we wanted, and for letting us end it on our terms,” Shaw tweeted. “I can’t thank them enough for the incredible support. MUCH more to come from yours truly and the House Of Ideas!

“@GeoffShaw12 and I have a crazy new thing planned next.”

Cates began writing Thanos with Thanos #13 as part of the Marvel Legacy initiative, taking over the series from outgoing writer Jeff Lemire. Cates and Shaw’s “Thanos Wins” story see the Mad Titan from the present-day Marvel universe forced to visit a version of the future where he has already won and rules over a nearly empty universe as King Thanos.

The final issue of Thanos may finally see him wed his longtime love and obsession, Mistress Death.

Thanos #18 goes on sale April 11th.