Thanos Actor Josh Brolin Threatens The Rock on Instagram

Thanos actor Josh Brolin is ready to challenge Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The actor was feeling good after seeing Thanos fully-armored on the cover of Empire Magazine. He wrote on Instagram, “Eat your heart out The Rock. I’m coming for you next, little guy. #feelgreatlookgreat.” The Rock responds, “Bring it on RoboCop! I’m shoving all 6 stones right up your ass…and another one just for good measure. #lucky7 Love always, Hobbs.” Thanos versus Hobbs? Whose side are you on in that fight? The Rock may need to transform into Black Adam if he really wants to come out on top of this one.

Thanos is back in battle armor in Avengers: Endgame. In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos left the armor at home while he quested for the Infinity Stones. “It’s interesting because as Thanos moves forward in the film from this moment, once he disposes of his armor, he almost becomes a holy warrior where he doesn’t spend a lot of energy intentionally trying to murder people, unless they’re in some way a threat to his agenda,” co-director Joe Russo says on the Infinity War Blu-ray commentary track. “But almost no one ends up being a threat to the agenda except for Tony, who I think feels he has this sort of existential connection to Thanos. It’s the one moment where he is actively…since brutally murdering Loki for disobedience, where he actively is going to murder someone for standing in his way. Of course, he sacrifices Gamora, but that is to obtain the Soul Stone.”

After using the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out half of all life from the Universe, completing his quest, Thanos again suit up and arm himself for battle. The armor may also have to do with the state of the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame. Using the full power of the Gauntlet in Infinity War did physical damage to the Gauntlet and to Thanos’ arm. Whether he can still access the various powers of the Infinity Stones is unclear.

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo discussed the physical price Thanos paid during a Q&A session. “It’s evident,” Joe Russo said. “His daughter is an emotional price, but the physical price is – you’ll see it if you pause your DVD – right before he uses it to go back into the portal away from Thor while he’s got the ax in his chest, his arm is burnt to a crisp. So the physical price is the extreme power that it took to enact his plan, he paid for physically, and when he sits down on the steps at the end of the movie you can see that it actually carries up into his neck and onto his face. As for the Gauntlet, he added, “[Thanos’] arm is f**cked up and anything attached to his arm is f**cked up.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.