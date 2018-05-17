The ‘Avengers’ Movies Are the Top Three Movies of All Time in Singapore

Avengers: Infinity War has only been in theaters for a handful of weeks, but it looks like the franchise has dominated one particular international market.

According to Channel NewsAsia, Infinity War has already become the number one movie of all time in the country of Singapore. Three weekends into the film’s run in the country, it has already grossed $14.3 million, becoming the first film to do so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And as it turns out, the film’s record-breaking gross in Singapore puts it in pretty good company, as Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron are the second and third-highest grossing films in the country. The original Avengers grossed $13.7 million when it debuted back in 2012, while Age of Ultron earned $13.1 million in 2015.

This is just the latest record that Infinity War has broken at the box office, including becoming the fastest movie to gross $1 billion worldwide.

Considering the years of films that have led to Infinity War – and the heartbreaking spectacle that the film actually brought – it’s pretty easy to see why so many Singaporeans have flocked to see the film. And while some fans might be unhappy about which heroes lived or died, the film’s directors have hinted that it all will make sense in Avengers 4.

“Joe and I can’t go into too much detail because we’re not gonna talk about where the story goes from here,” co-director Anthony Russo recently told ComicBook.com. “All of our choices are based on story. It’s based upon the road that these characters have traveled, in not only this movie, but throughout the entire MCU up to this point because, again, these movies are the culmination. So all we can say is that they are very focused story choices. That’s our motivation for everything. And, again, that’s why we love Marvel so much is they never let the tail wag the dog. The creative choices always lead the process and then they figure out how to pull off the miracle of making it work on a business level.”

Considering that amount of dedication from the Russos – and all the other things fans will have to look forward to – it sounds like Avengers 4 could end up breaking records in Singapore as well.

What do you think of Avengers: Infinity War‘s newest record? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Avengers 4 will land in theaters on May 3, 2019.