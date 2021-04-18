The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Adepero Oduye Opens Up About Playing Sam Wilson’s Sister

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's final episode drops on Disney+ on Friday, and fans are eager to see how the story wraps up for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). There has been a lot to enjoy about the new Marvel series, especially getting a closer look at the two heroes. We've learned more about Sam and his home life, and the show has even introduced his sister, Sarah, who is played by Adepero Oduye. During a recent interview with Refinery29, Oduye opened up about taking on the role.

"What's funny is that it doesn't really feel like such a shift for me," Oduye shared about the role. "It's like somehow the universe found a way to give me a role that encapsulates what I love most about my job: telling grounded stories. It's absolutely on par with what I like to do."

"With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we're really getting to see what the blip really meant on multiple levels in the MCU and specifically for the Wilson family," Oduye explained. "Sarah is a character who is very vocal about what's going on in the world and in her community, giving her brother the rundown on what went on [while he was gone]. These siblings are trying to get on the same page, but they're having to find their way back to each other."

"We're talking about what it means for a character like Sam Wilson to grapple with the mantle of Captain America," she added. "No matter who you are or how high you can fly [like Sam], there are still the people who can only see what's on the surface. And I love that that nuance is finally being tackled because that's real life."

In another recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Oduye revealed her biggest request when it came to playing Sarah.

“Before [Malcolm Spellman and Kari Skogland] could really share much with me, I wanted to make sure that Sarah was not just there to pat a man on the back or to stroke an ego,” Oduye explained. “So I’m thankful for the space that was created. It allowed us to dive into [the Wilson family], ask questions, think about things and change things, if needed, within the dialogue to make it very clear, specific, and grounded."

