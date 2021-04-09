Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Sarah Wilson Actress Had Questions About Playing Falcon's Sister

✖

The actress who plays Sarah Wilson on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had some questions about playing the title character’s sister. Adepero Oduye brings the grounding presence for the Wilson family to life in the Disney+ series. She talked to The Hollywood Reporter about her part in the action-adventure and relayed the single request that she had for Sarah’s character. It’s not uncommon in a lot of media for the women in the lives of protagonists to be shoved into the background. A lot of times they only exist to give the hero something to strive towards or protect. Well, Oduye wanted no part of that in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Her comments with the publication might raise some eyebrows as fans expect her to be largely absent during Sam’s adventure. The actress wanted to make sure that there was a force to keep the family’s feet on the ground while Falcon tries to soar to new heights.

“Before [Malcolm Spellman and Kari Skogland] could really share much with me, I wanted to make sure that Sarah was not just there to pat a man on the back or to stroke an ego,” Oduye explained. “So I’m thankful for the space that was created. It allowed us to dive into [the Wilson family], ask questions, think about things and change things, if needed, within the dialogue to make it very clear, specific and grounded.”

She previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight about coming into the MCU. And for the most part, she can’t really believe that it’s really happening.

"I was in this theater in Nigeria, surrounded by people, and just completely enthralled," Oduye remembered. "I always had that little dream like, 'Maybe one day...' When you're young -- but maybe not so young -- just watching the energy behind these movies, thinking, 'Oh, it'd be so cool to be a part of that kind of project.'"

As things turned to Anthony Mackie, she couldn’t help but compliment the Marvel star on his demeanor and spirit while working on the project.

"I love him. I love working with him. He's so generous, so on point, giving, and as an actor working with another actor, it just means everything," she beamed. "Because, you know, he's Anthony Mackie. He's been around doing it wonderfully for a very long time! I've known Anthony from before, but to get to work with him in that space, he's carrying so much. For him to be just generous and kind and funny, it just added to the amazingness of this experience."

