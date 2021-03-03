Anthony Mackie Reacts to Being Handed the Captain America Shield

✖

It's officially March, which means Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are finally returning for Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The highly-anticipated series debuts soon, which means the stars have been doing interviews to promote the Marvel show. Mackie recently spoke with Variety, where he talked about getting Cap's shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

"I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America. I've been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you're supposed to do it. I didn’t go to L.A. and say, 'Make me famous.' I went to theater school, did Off-Broadway, did indie movies, and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that," Mackie shared. You can check out Mackie's Variety cover below:

In addition to Mackie and Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also feature Captain America: Civil War's Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) as well as new "interesting characters" Flag Smasher (Erin Kellyman) and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell).

"This phase is very different than the first phase. There are a lot of interesting characters that they're bringing to life and a lot of different things that will be happening that people won't expect," Mackie told ET Canada ahead of his new Netflix movie Outside the Wire. "I'm excited to see the audience's reactions to everything."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th. In the meantime, the finale of WandaVision will drop on the streaming service on March 5th. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.