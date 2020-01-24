The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Takes Sam and Bucky to “Different, New Waters”

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will take partners Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) into "different, new waters" while allowing the Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans to accomplish things they "never had an opportunity" to do in the movie side of the franchise. Premiering on the Disney+ streaming service in the fall, the six-episode series is also poised to explore new ground with the Captain America franchise's Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and the returned Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who appear alongside John Walker (Wyatt Russell), a.k.a. U.S. Agent, a government-sanctioned Captain America wannabe who emerges after the retirement of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Avengers: Endgame.

"We're getting to do things with these characters that we just never had an opportunity to [do]. I mean, we're taking them to such different, new waters," Stan told ET Canada when promoting new movie The Last Full Measure. "We're having a lot of fun. We're definitely [having fun]. There's no way to not have fun with Anthony."

Like their characters who butted heads when forced to act as allies in Captain America: Civil War, Stan and Mackie don't always see eye-to-eye: "Sometimes I would really love to kill him," Stan admitted with a laugh. "But other than that, if one of us doesn't manage to kill the other by the end of the show, we're good."

Now living in a post-Steve Rogers Captain America world, it's time for the century-old soldier to "go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we've met him through," Stan said during a convention appearance in May.

"So, I don't know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don't know. Scary world out there, you know?" Stan said. "Apps, things like that. I don't know what he's gonna do. I can't see him on an iPhone... I think it's gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony's character and Anthony himself which is always another character."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres this fall exclusively on Disney+.

