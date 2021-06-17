The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan Celebrates Daniel Bruhl’s Birthday with Suave Zemo Photo

✖

Happy Birthday, Daniel Brühl! The actor known for playing Baron Zemo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 43 on July 16th. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have come to an end back in April, but that doesn't mean Marvel fans don't enjoy seeing the show's cast share some love for each other on social media. In fact, Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier) took to Instagram today to post some love for Brühl on his birthday.

"Happy birthday to the one and only... BARON ZEMO. His cologne made things a lot better," Stan captioned a photo of Brühl in his Instagram stories. You can check out the post here, but in case it's already gone by the time you to look, there's a screenshot below:

(Photo: Instagram)

When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended, Brühl took to Instagram and wrote, "Well...Back to prison, time to read, improve my chess and dance moves. Thanks @marvel for letting me catch some fresh air out there." During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brühl joked that Marvel fans should join "Team Zemo."

"They should all join Team Zemo. I think it's a good choice," Brühl said with a laugh. "No, but what was established in Civil War already and what I loved about Kevin Feige's reinterpretation of that character was that he is not a cliché, one-dimensional evil guy who just does that creepy stuff for no reason. He does it out of a very human motivation. He has suffered severe loss. So, although I always disagree with Zemo's radical methods, I kind of empathize with him, knowing where he was coming from. And that ambiguity is carried on in the show, as well, so you cannot totally dislike him."

All six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+, and the site is now dropping new episodes of Loki on Wednesdays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ in August, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

