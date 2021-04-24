The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Daniel Bruhl Reacts to Zemo’s Ending

✖

The final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended with a new beginning for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and left us with some big questions about the show's villains. Fans were especially excited to see the return of Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) who was last seen as the big bad of Captain America: Civil War. The character's charm and dancing skills made him a fan favorite of the Disney+ series, and everyone can't wait to see what he does next. In last week's episode, the Dora Milaje took him from Bucky and the finale showed him back in prison in The Raft facility. Brühl took to Instagram today to comment on his character's fate.

"Well...Back to prison, time to read, improve my chess and dance moves. Thanks @marvel for letting me catch some fresh air out there. So long FriendZ xxxZ @falconandwintersoldier #teamzemo," Brühl wrote. You can check out his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Brühl (@thedanielbruhl)

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brühl joked that Marvel fans should join "Team Zemo."

"They should all join Team Zemo. I think it's a good choice," Brühl said with a laugh. "No, but what was established in Civil War already and what I loved about Kevin Feige's reinterpretation of that character was that he is not a cliché, one-dimensional evil guy who just does that creepy stuff for no reason. He does it out of a very human motivation. He has suffered severe loss. So, although I always disagree with Zemo's radical methods, I kind of empathize with him, knowing where he was coming from. And that ambiguity is carried on in the show, as well, so you cannot totally dislike him."

Are you hoping to see Zemo again? In what show or movie would you like to see him in? Tell us in the comments!

All six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.