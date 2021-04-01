The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photo Shows Stunt Doubles in Costumes

✖

The names you will hear a lot when people talk about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be those of Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, and the like. You likely will not hear very much about the stunt doubles on set who bring to life some of the most impressive parts of Marvel's new Disney+ series. You won't see their faces in the show at all, though you will see them doing their job. This is a testament to the character of stunt people on these projects, doing their work without getting all of the recognition for making other people look great. They don't even have a category at the Academy Awards, somehow.

So, today, take a look at the stunt doubles from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in a photo which has surfaced online. It's one of the top voted photos on Marvel's section of Reddit: a picture of Aaron Toney and Lloyd Pitts. In the photo, they stand side by side in their costumes as The Falcon and the new Captain America. Toney hops in for Mackie, Pitts hops in for Russell. This photo may have been taken from The Star-Spangled Man, which saw Falcon and this new Cap caught up in an action sequence on top of two moving trucks.

See it for yourself below!

The resumé between these performers is quite impressive. Toney has worked as a stunt double for Mackie on Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: CIvil War and has also hopped in for Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther. He has also served as a stunt coordinator on titles like Titans and Altered Carbon. Pitts has worked on titles like WandaVision, Lovecraft Country, Watchmen, Avengers: Endgame (as a stunt double for Benedict Cumberbatch), and Black Lightning. He is also credited for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The unsung heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the stunt team!