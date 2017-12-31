The Fantastic Four Join Avengers: Infinity War Logo Series

Now that the Fantastic Four are officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are excited for the heroic team to make their MCU debut. And while that debut isn’t likely to happen right away, that hasn’t stopped fans from engaging in a little wishful thinking as seen in the latest additions to BossLogic’s “Infinity Ready” series of posters.

The talented artist revealed the series back in November, reimagining the infinity symbol in the fashion of various heroes expected in the film. The first assortment featured versions based on Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the Hulk while the next round included Winter Soldier, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, and even Spider-Man. Now, BossLogic is including Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and Thing in what he calls a bit of wishful thinking. You can check out the latest creations as shared on the artist’s Instagram below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the previous series installments, these latest Infinity Ready posters don’t just include the color schemes of the heroes they represent, but truly capture the essence of the characters. While all four of the Fantastic Four installments are spectacular, the one for Mr. Fantastic is particularly creative, with the character himself appearing to twist and stretch into the infinity symbol — particularly fitting given that extreme elasticity and malleability are hallmarks of the iconic character’s powers.

While the team isn’t expected to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, Disney CEO Bob Iger has already announced that the Fantastic Four, along with the X-Men and Deadpool, will be part of an expanding Marvel Universe.

“We’re also looking forward to expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe to include X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool,” Iger confirmed earlier this month.

While some fans have speculated that Fantastic Four and properties previously held by Fox may be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Phase 4, the idea of getting a good representation of the Fantastic Four on the big screen is something fans are excited about. The most recent big screen outing of the team, 2015’s Fantastic Four, was a major critical and commercial failure with the film holding a wildly underwhelming 9 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.