The Flash Recap with Spoilers: The Team Tries Rescuing Central City in “The Girl with the Red Lightning”

Team Flash uncovers Cicada’s plan of using a virus to kill at metahumans in Central City and they decide they’ll need to use their cure to combat the spread of the virus. The team needs to shepherd all metas into one secure location and because of the hazard that’d cause, they convince Captain Singh to use the police precinct. There’s a news report that the police department is handing out free cures and before long, they’re overwhelmed with people looking for the cure.

Sherloque’s speaking with his new girlfriend on the campus of CCU when the two run into Cicada. Sherloque sends out a distress signal and Team Flash arrives to fight, but Cicada manages to escape. It’s revealed in the confrontation that Sherloque’s girlfriend has “magnet kinetic” meta powers.

The group continues to try tracking down Cicada, and they find out she’s stolen the last thing need for her meta-killing device. Throughout their investigation, Barry refuses to let Nora help, which forces her to reverse-engineer the power-dampening devices Cecile previously used. She tries using her psychic-connection with Cicada to track the meta down but ends up knocking herself out. As expected, Nora’s insubordination leads to another fight between her and her parents.

Eventually, the team makes amends and decides to use the device formerly used to contain Thawne to help Nora boost the link between herself and Cicada. As soon as they do it, they find out Cicada is about to attack the police precinct. A massive fight ensues and the team seemingly takes down Cicada. It’s finally revealed then, however, that Cicada has been working with Thawne in a big twist ending.

Other tidbits from the episode:

Cisco manages to come up with some technology that will destroy Cicada’s dagger.

Sherloque’s girlfriend refuses to take the meta cure and instead, gets teleported to Sherloque’s Earth to avoid Cicada.

