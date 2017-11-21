‘The Gifted’: “outfoX” Preview Released

Fox has released a new promo for the next episode of The Gifted, titled “outfoX.”

In the episode, the Mutant Underground launches a mission to rescue the mutants being turned into Hounds by Sentinel Services, but things seem to not go as planned.

The episode also deals with the revelations about the Struckers’ family history, with Lauren and Andy potentially unleashing the full power of their mutant gifts.

In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, The Gifted star Natalie Alyn Lind seemed to hint at some of the revelations about the Strucker family history that came out in last night’s episode, “threat of eXtinction.”

“There’s a lot coming and I think that it’s going to be an interesting part of seeing Lauren develop her relationship with her father,” she said. “I think for a long time she was hiding who she was because her father was a prosecutor. So, she kind of resented him. I think it’s definitely interesting to see them together again. It’s kind of the first time that he’s really seen her as a mutant. After the pilot, he went to jail for a long time. I think it’s also an uncomfortable feeling for her because one of the first things she discovers when he comes back from jail is that one of things that he did to get out was ratting out the Underground and this is her new family.”

The Gifted is off next week for the Thanksgiving holiday but will return with a new episode on December 3rd.

The Gifted airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.