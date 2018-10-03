‘The Gifted’: Reeva Trains Andy in New Clip From “unMoored”

The Hellfire Club’s Inner Circle is training for war in a new clip from The Gifted.

In this clip, Reeva Payge (Grace Byers) trains with Andy Strucker (Percy Hynes White) in the Inner Circle’s Training Room. Andy seems to be reaching new heights until the dream he shared with his sister Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) pulls him back.

You can see the clip above.

During a visit to the Atlanta set of The Gifted, Percy Hynes White told ComicBook.com about how Andy has changed in the six months that went by between the show’s first and second season.

“He’s changed his look for sure, that’s obvious,” Hynes said. “He has a cooler style. His powers are very much under control as opposed to how they were last year and he’s separated from his family and his past life and he’s moved on and has strong values about the world and he holds them very well.”

White also reflected on how Andy’s changes have affected the way he plays the character.

“It’s been different,” he said. “Last year I was playing the son, so last year my character was directly connected to this other storyline, this other group of characters. And now I don’t have my own storyline, but I’m very much independent for sure and I’m more of my own character.”

Andy is also trying to find his place a member of the Hellfire Club’s new Inner Circle.

“He’s a soldier,’ White said. “He breaks stuff for them. He’s dedicated to the cause. He’s useful I think. They use him to bust open doors and just do cool stuff. He’s definitely a soldier.”

This week’s episode of The Gifted is titled “unMoored.” Here’s the synopsis:

“Thunderbird (Blair Redford) contacts a mutant lawyer who recruited him to the Underground years ago, hoping she can help him find the Inner Circle. Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy (Percy Hynes White) have a shared dream, which distracts Andy from his training and prompts Reeva (Grace Byers) to consider cutting her losses with him, which, in turn, makes Andy second-guess his separation from his sister. Meanwhile, Reed (Stephen Moyer) must keep a huge secret from the group and Jace (Coby Bell) picks up the mutants’ trail again.”

The Gifted airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.