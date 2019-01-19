‘The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal Reveals the One Thing for Sure He Would Like to See in Season 3

Marvel’s The Punisher star Jon Bernthal is sure of one thing he wants to see more of if the show is picked up again by Netflix.

While there is concern about the show’s chances, Bernthal says that if the show is renewed he’d like to see more of Deborah Ann Woll‘s Karen Page in Season Three. Beyond that, he’s not getting ahead of himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh, I don’t know. More Karen, for sure,” Bernthal told Entertainment Weekly. “See where that would go. But I really don’t know. I try to not think about things like that. There’s so much uncertainty in this profession and that’s something that I’ve come to not only accept but to embrace and really dig, in a way. Not knowing what comes next can seem daunting and worrisome at times, but it’s also tremendously exciting, and it makes life a bit of an adventure. I like to be surprised, and I like to just let what’s coming next come. But [more Karen] is one thing, for sure — I just know that it’s a real joy to work with Deborah Ann, and I hope she and I can find something to work on together one way or the other.”

Given the fates of fellow Marvel Television series Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, many are assuming that The Punisher’s second season on Netflix will be its last. Bernthal has said that’s he’s already accepted that possibility.

“I know the reality of the situation and I’m at peace with it,” Bernthal told Variety. “I really only worry about the things I can control. When I’m playing the character and I’m doing the job and it’s right there in front of me, I do whatever I can to make it as good as I can. But in this business there’s so much we can’t control. Whatever is happening with these shows, these decisions are being made in rooms I’m not invited into and I’m OK with that.”

Here’s the synopsis for Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two:

“Former marine-turned-vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) has been living a quiet life on the road until he suddenly becomes embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl (Giorgia Whigham). As he is drawn into the mystery surrounding her and those in pursuit of the information she holds, Castle attracts a new target on his back as new and old enemies force him to confront whether he should accept his destiny and embrace a life as The Punisher.”

What would you like to see in the third season of Marvel’s The Punisher? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two is now streaming on Netflix.