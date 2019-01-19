‘The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal Is At Peace With Possibility Of Netflix Cancellation

It seems Netflix and Marvel TV’s relationship is coming to an end, though the jury is still out on whether The Punisher will also get canceled. If it does though, Jon Bernthal is at peace with it.

This will be Bernthal’s second season as Marvel’s Frank Castle, and some are anticipated that the show will follow shows like Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage, which were all canceled. That leaves Jessica Jones and Punisher, and while Bernthal would love to continue as the character, he’s also okay if this s the end of his Punisher run.

“I know the reality of the situation and I’m at peace with it,” Bernthal told Variety. “I really only worry about the things I can control. When I’m playing the character and I’m doing the job and it’s right there in front of me, I do whatever I can to make it as good as I can. But in this business there’s so much we can’t control. Whatever is happening with these shows, these decisions are being made in rooms I’m not invited into and I’m OK with that.”

Netflix canceled Daredevil shortly after season 3 released on the streaming service, despite strong critical reviews, with some calling it the best season of Marvel TV period. That wasn’t enough to save it, so odds are Punisher and eventually Jessica Jones will follow suit.

This all stems from disagreements between Marvel TV and Netflix on how those shows should be handled. From reports, Netflix wanted to shorten the seasons to make them stronger and avoid the mid-season lull most fall into. It would also make them cheaper to produce, but Marvel didn’t want to lose out on the revenue, especially for characters that they couldn’t use in other projects, like their mega-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This was also the last tether the two had, as Disney was already moving their upcoming movies to their new Disney+ streaming service starting after Captain Marvel instead of debuting them on Netflix. It made sense for Netflix to just cut the entire cord at that point and continue with their focus on original programming.

As for Punisher, season 2 is available on Netflix now. Jessica Jones season 3 hits later this year. You can also find all of the old Marvel seasons on the service.

