The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Official Art Book Is 40% Off

In his review for ComicBook.com, Kofi Outlaw said Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse "is nothing less than the most ambitious and visually-stunning Spider-Man story ever told onscreen – and it's not even close." That said, the art book for the film is going to be something special. Make some room for it on your coffee table now, and get your pre-order in here on Amazon and here at Walmart where it is priced at only $24 in hardcover. That's a whopping 40% off the list price. It's set to arrive on July 3rd. Odds are that this will be the max discount offered during the pre-order period, so lock it down while you can.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie is a behind-the-scenes look at Sony Pictures Animation's masterpiece. It will incclude "exclusive concept art, sketches, character designs, and storyboards from the visually innovative film, as well as interviews with key creators such as writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who offer insights into their creative process."

Given the changing animation styles and attention to detail in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this book promises to be a must-have for fans. The film is in theaters now, and you can even get your pre-order in early for the Blu-rays.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.