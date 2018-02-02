This Massive Sale Has Everything You Need for Valentine’s Day

Earlier today we singled out ThinkGeek’s sale on plush bouquets as a Valentine’s Day gift because they’re a lot more fun than roses, they last a lot longer than roses, and the discount actually makes them a good value. However, the bouquets were just a small part of a massive Valentine’s Day sale at ThinkGeek that offers up to 80% off over 100 items.

You can shop the entire Valentine’s Day sale right here, but we’ve listed some of our favorite items below to get you started. We were very surprised to see that popular, brand new items like the Harry Potter uniform clutches from Danielle Nicole and the Loungefly Black Panther handbag made the list. You can even get huge discounts on Nixon Star Wars watches!

• Solar Orbit Necklace – 50% off

• Star Wars Galactic Necklace – 25% off

• Nixon Sentry Star Wars Millennium Falcon Watch – 40% off

• Star Wars I Love You / I Know Faux Leather Bracelet – 20% off

• Harry Potter Uniform Clutch – 20% off

• Betsey Johnson Betseysaurusrex Purse – 41% off

• Marvel Black Panther Handbag – 29% off

• Harry Potter Blue and Gold New Bone China Tea Set – 33% off

• Star Wars Rebel Alliance Purse – 25% off

Head on over to ThinkGeek to shop the entire Valentine’s Day sale and grab the perfect gift before all of the good stuff sells out. Keep in mind that all orders over $75 qualify for free standard shipping – and with less than two weeks to go, you’ll want to take advantage of that now.

