Thor: Love and Thunder Ending Explained

Thor: Love and Thunder took fans and a bright and colorful romp across the Marvel cosmos – and much of that adventure was as funny and irreverent as we've come to expect from director Taika Waititi. However, even though a lot of it was fluffy and funny, Love and Thunder did have some serious parts to reconcile with – and some even headier cosmic concepts about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its gods in the final act.

In case you're confused about any of it, here is Thor: Love & Thunder's ending explained:

What Happens At The End of Thor: Love & Thunder?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The big villain threat in Thor 4 is Christian Bale's Gorr, a being on a quest to slaughter all gods, after losing his daughter, despite his pious faith. The proverbial twist in the story comes when we discover that Gorr isn't planning on killing the gods one at a time: he drew out Thor in order to steal his ax, Stormbreaker, whose Bifrost portal powers make it the key to opening a gate to the realm of Eternity, the cosmic entity that is the embodiment of... eternity. Eternity can grant one wish to whoever reaches it, and Gorr's wish is for a godless universe to become a reality.

Gorr is successful in his mission and enters the realm of Eternity – but Thor Odinson and Jane Foster's Mighty Thor manage to sneak in behind him. The Thors are too depleted to fight Gorr anymore, so Thor Odinson appeals to the villain's heart: instead of getting revenge on gods, why not get back the beloved daughter he lost? Gorr goes for it and changes his wish at the last moment, bringing back his daughter.

At the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr dies after making his wish – and Jane Foster dies from cancer that was exacerbated by her time as a Thor. Mighty Thor is immortalized with a statue in New Asgard, and Thor Odinson takes on more of a Zaddy role, by acting as parent and guardian to Gorr's daughter, as promised. Korg's (Taika Waititi) voiceover monologue is the story frame for the film, and it ends with the reveal that Thor and Gorr's daughter fight together as a team now, going by the name "Love & Thunder." Thor again wields his hammer, Mjolnir, while "Love" wields Stormbreaker.

Thor: Love & Thunder Post-Credits Scenes Spoilers

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

A mid-credits scene reveals that Russell Crowe's Zeus is still mad at Thor for stealing his thunderbolt, and aims to make the universe fear and respect the old gods again. To that end, Zeus sends his son Hercules (Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein) to kill Thor.

The post-credits scene reveals Jane Foster's death in battle as Thor gets her welcomed into Valhalla (warrior heaven), where she is greeted at the gates by Idris Elba's Heimdall.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.