Marvel Fan Finds Fake Drivers License for Thor on Learner’s Permit Test

Marvel’s God of Thunder is arguably more popular than ever after the release of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, but it looks like one fan has found him in a pretty surprising place.

Twitter user @mcuswift recently shared a photo of a practice test for their learner’s permit, which features a rather unexpected cameo from Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. As it turns out, Thor is actually the subject of the test’s photo of a sample license, which you can check out below.

IM TAKING A PERMIT PRACTICE TEST AND THIS WAS ON THE WEBSITE ASKSK “69 BIG HAMMER LN” pic.twitter.com/d95gaRnMpR — gabi | 10 (@mcuswift) June 19, 2018

It’s safe to say that whoever put the license (which is a 100% real thing that you can check out here) together definitely went the extra mile, with Thor’s full name being “Thor Thunder Odinson”. And the God of Thunder’s fictional Ohio address – “69 Big Hammer Lane” – is sure to make fans snicker.

Even though this license isn’t necessarily sanctioned by Marvel, it’s still pretty darn hilarious, and does kind of fit the new energy that Ragnarok brought to the MCU.

“Look, I’d done it a few times, this character, and kind of got very sick of myself as that character, and I called up our director and I said, ‘Look, I’m sick of myself,’ and [Taika Waititi] said, ‘So am I.’” Hemsworth said in an interview last year. “We basically decided just to kind of reinvent the character and the world and do something completely different, and a lot of the film is highly improvised. It’s a lot more comedy. It’s a lot more crazy action. It’s a lot more kind of unpredictable and — there’s a great sense of pride I think with all of us, because we did want to do something different and we did, and people responded to it.”

But even with Thor – and his fans – having a bit more an upbeat sensibility, it sounds like the directors of Infinity War think the character has a major responsibility.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge. Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

What do you think of this delightfully fake drivers license for Thor? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Thor will return in Avengers 4, which is set to debut in theaters on May 3, 2019.